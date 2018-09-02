America has always been great: John McCain's daughter

Meghan McCain, at her father, John McCain's memorial service on Saturday, compared his legacy to Donald Trump's "cheap rhetoric" of making great again.

Meghan did not mention Trump's name, but the references were directed at him, whose campaign slogan was 'Make Great Again.'

Meghan addressed the mourners at saying, "We gather here to mourn the passing of American greatness, the real thing, not cheap rhetoric from men who will never come near the sacrifice he gave so willingly, nor the opportunistic appropriation of those who live lives of comfort and privilege while he suffered and served."

Trump was, however, not present at the service in accordance with the wishes of the late lawmaker.

"The of has no need to be made great again because America was always great. We live in an era where we knock down old American heroes for all their imperfections when no leader wants to admit to fault or failure. You were an exception and gave us an ideal to strive for," said.

Former US presidents including and Barack Obama, as well as noted dignitaries like Former and Former Joe Lieberman, were also present at the memorial service to pay their respect to late

Bush referred to the late senator as "courageous" and "honest". Remembering McCain, Bush said, "Those in political power were not exempt. At various points throughout his long career, John confronted policies and practices that he believed were unworthy of his country. To the face of those in authority, would insist: We are better than this. America is better than this."

Former US Obama revealed that the two used to discuss family, policies, and politics.

"We didn't advertise it, but every so often over the course of my presidency, John would come over to the and we would just sit and talk in the Oval Office, just the two of us," he said, addind, "Our disagreements didn't go away during these private conversations. But we enjoyed the time we shared away from the bright lights. When all was said and done, we were on the same team."

John McCain passed away on August 25 at the age of 81 after a

