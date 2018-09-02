America has always been great: John McCain's daughter

Meghan McCain, at her father, Senator John McCain's memorial service on Saturday, compared his legacy to United States President Donald Trump's "cheap rhetoric" of making America great again.
Meghan did not mention Trump's name, but the references were directed at him, whose campaign slogan was 'Make America Great Again.'
Meghan addressed the mourners at Washington National Cathedral saying, "We gather here to mourn the passing of American greatness, the real thing, not cheap rhetoric from men who will never come near the sacrifice he gave so willingly, nor the opportunistic appropriation of those who live lives of comfort and privilege while he suffered and served."
Trump was, however, not present at the service in accordance with the wishes of the late lawmaker.
"The America of John McCain has no need to be made great again because America was always great. We live in an era where we knock down old American heroes for all their imperfections when no leader wants to admit to fault or failure. You were an exception and gave us an ideal to strive for," McCain said.
Former US presidents including George Bush and Barack Obama, as well as noted dignitaries like Former Secretary of State Henry Kissinger and Former Senator Joe Lieberman, were also present at the memorial service to pay their respect to late Senator John McCain.
Bush referred to the late senator as "courageous" and "honest". Remembering McCain, Bush said, "Those in political power were not exempt. At various points throughout his long career, John confronted policies and practices that he believed were unworthy of his country. To the face of those in authority, John McCain would insist: We are better than this. America is better than this."
Former US president Obama revealed that the two used to discuss family, policies, and politics.
"We didn't advertise it, but every so often over the course of my presidency, John would come over to the White House and we would just sit and talk in the Oval Office, just the two of us," he said, addind, "Our disagreements didn't go away during these private conversations. But we enjoyed the time we shared away from the bright lights. When all was said and done, we were on the same team."
John McCain passed away on August 25 at the age of 81 after a prolonged illness.
