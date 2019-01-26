Beth Mooney guides Brisbane Heat to maiden WBBL title

wicketkeeper-batswoman Beth Mooney's skillful innings helped to clinch their maiden Women's (WBBL) title at the in Sydney on Saturday.

efforts of Delissa Kimmince (2/25) and (3/23) assisted the Heat to wrap up hosts Sixers for 131 for the loss of seven wickets.

Although Harris failed with the bat, opener Mooney powered to add 84 for the third wicket with her in hot and testing conditions.

Mooney brought up her fifty in just 35 deliveries, which included nine boundaries, before departing for 65, while Short pitched in with 29.

No other Heat batswoman got to double figures, as they slipped from 98/2 to 126/7. With just four runs needed off five balls, walloped the ball to the boundary to seal a memorable three-wicket victory over two-time champions

Mooney, who was adjudged of the Final, said: "I just told myself we need to stay in the middle and we needed a good partnership. Kirby and I generally do a good job of that. The team has been really amazing. Several of them have come out of their shells and it has been a great pleasure to watch them evolve."

Ellyse Perry, on the other hand, was declared of the Tournament for amassing 744 at an average of 93 and scalping 10 wickets.

Short heaped praises on Sixers Perry for making it a great contest.

"To Ellyse (Perry), there is a reason you are always in a WBBL final, and even when we only had a run a ball to get, you always pushed us, so thank you for a great contest today. You are an incredible team," Short said.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)