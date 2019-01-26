Saina Nehwal storms into Indonesia Masters finals

Two-time Commonwealth Games champion Saina Nehwal stormed into the finals of the Indonesia Masters with a win over sixth seed He Bingjiao on Saturday.
Eighth seed Saina, who had reached the finals at the last edition, defeated her Chinese opponent 18-21, 21-12, 21-18 in their maiden meeting.
The Indian shuttler raced to an early 11-7 lead in the opening game but Bingjiao made a solid comeback to seal the first game in her favour.
In the second game, Saina regained her rhythm and fought back in a much better style 21-12 to take the game in the decider.
The final game saw both the shuttlers in a neck-to-neck battle. However, Saina raced ahead and prevailed 21-18 over Bingjiao to advance to the finals of the prestigious tournament.
Saina will next face the winner of the second semi-final match between three-time World Champion and Olympic champion Carolina Marin of Spain or third-seeded Chen Yufei of China.
