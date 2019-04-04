Nepal-India Franchise Investment Summit to be held in Kathmandu in May

In less than a week after the Investment Summit, is set to organise the Nepal- Franchise Investment Summit, starting from May 15, the (FNCCI) informed in a press meet.

The two days Franchise Investment Summit will be held in the capital of nation in association with the and

"Investments are not only, of course, they are in terms of money but investments also come in terms of technology and know-how. When a brand like for example VLCC or brand like Gold-Gem comes in it comes along with the technology, the know-how, the best practices which then come and create an effect like the bullet effect in the country itself. So these are the factors which we have kept in the mind. We also are going to have a session exclusively for Nepali brands, the flagship Nepali brands 'How to take them to India' how to bridge the channels where they can start their businesses in India," Kapidhwaj Pratap Singh, (Commerce) Indian Mission in said.

The event primarily focuses on building the relations between and Nepal through entrepreneurship development which entertains in depth regarding investment, brand concept and business operations.

With over a month left for the summit to formally commence, a healthy number of Indian brands have shown interest to come to Nepal for the Franchise Investment Summit.

"We have been working on this since a month and it is not surprising that we have confirmation from 55 Indian brands and these brands have actually shown interest in coming to Nepal and this list is still growing," Singh apprised media.

