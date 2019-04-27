Nepal: Malaysian climber evacuated from Mt Annapurna

A was on Friday evacuated from Nepal's Mt Annapurna, the world's tenth highest mountain.

Singapore-based senior anesthesiologist, Wui Kin Chin, was rescued alive from the of Mt. on Friday morning by a Nepali private helicopter.

Chin, who had successfully climbed last year, went missing from Tuesday while descending from Mt. Annapurna's summit (8,091 metres) after his climbing guide and 31 other members from his climbing group had left him stranded at a height of 7,750 meters around 10 p.m. on Tuesday.

The climber, who was airlifted from the base camp, is undergoing treatment in ICU of in

"Team Successful operated rescue of Mr Wui Kin Chin, brought down to BC at 10 am and now heli flew to Kathmandu, !!," Seven Summit Treks, the company with which Chin went on the expedition, wrote on a post early on Friday morning.

"Simrik Air succeeded to locate the stranded Malaysian Dr. Kin from Mt. area I and is glad to have saved his life by airlifting him through long line rescue technique today to for further treatment. Simrik's having a call sign 9N-ALT with Pilot-in-command Capt. was the first one to find the missing climber," the company said.

On the same day, the hospital informed that Chin had suffered severe frostbite and is experiencing respiratory problems.

Chin, an alumnus of the University of Melbourne, is said to have survived miraculously despite the thin air and running sort of for about 40 hours.

