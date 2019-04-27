Nepal: Malaysian climber evacuated from Mt Annapurna

A Malaysian mountain climber was on Friday evacuated from Nepal's Mt Annapurna, the world's tenth highest mountain.
Singapore-based senior anesthesiologist, Wui Kin Chin, was rescued alive from the Camp IV of Mt. Annapurna on Friday morning by a Nepali private Summit Air helicopter.
Chin, who had successfully climbed Mt Everest last year, went missing from Tuesday while descending from Mt. Annapurna's summit (8,091 metres) after his climbing guide and 31 other members from his climbing group had left him stranded at a height of 7,750 meters around 10 p.m. on Tuesday.
The climber, who was airlifted from the base camp, is undergoing treatment in ICU of Mediciti hospital in Kathmandu.
"Team Successful operated rescue of Mr Wui Kin Chin, brought down to BC at 10 am and now heli flew to Kathmandu, Medicity Hospital !!," Seven Summit Treks, the travel company with which Chin went on the expedition, wrote on a Facebook post early on Friday morning.
"Simrik Air succeeded to locate the stranded Malaysian climber Dr. Chin Wui Kin from Mt. Annapurna area I and is glad to have saved his life by airlifting him through long line rescue technique today to Mediciti Hospital Kathmandu for further treatment. Simrik's Bell helicopter having a call sign 9N-ALT with Pilot-in-command Capt. Siddartha J. Gurung was the first one to find the missing climber," the company said.
On the same day, the hospital informed that Chin had suffered severe frostbite and is experiencing respiratory problems.
Chin, an alumnus of the University of Melbourne, is said to have survived miraculously despite the thin air and running sort of food for about 40 hours.
