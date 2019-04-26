Malaysian climber rescued from Mt Annapurna

A team of four experienced Sherpas on Friday rescued a Malaysian who went missing over 7,000 meters up in the northwest of two days ago.

The 49-year-old Malaysian, Wui Kin Chin, had been reported missing during his descent from the 8,091-meter Mt Annapurna, the 10th highest mountain in the world, on April 23, reports news.

"We flew to Annapurna on Thursday after knowing that a has been missing. But it was too difficult to rescue him from over 7,000 meters. We then flew four Sherpas to an altitude of 6,500 that day," of Simrik Air helicopter, which rescued the Malaysian from the mountainside, told

A helicopter had located on Thursday evening and he was seen waving his hands.

"The rescue experts reached the site where we had traced him on Thursday night and provided him and water," he said. "They brought him down to 6,500 meters on Friday morning from where it was possible to lift him."

"It was one of the most difficult long line rescues I had conducted ever," he said.

Mingma Sherpa, the of Seven Summit Treks, the expedition handling agency, said that the Malaysian was out of danger.

