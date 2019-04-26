Malaysian climber evacuated from Mt Annapurna

A Malaysian was on Friday evacuated from from Nepal's Mt Annapurna, the world's tenth highest mountain.

According to Thaneswor Guragai, an at Seven Summit Treks, Wui Kin Chin, the 49-year-old who is a doctor by profession, is being airlifted from the base camp to Mediciti Hospital in Kathmandu, reports

With the health condition of the Malaysian further deteriorating at the high camp of Mt Annapurna, longline rescuers, who flew from Pokhara to the base camp, had to struggle hard to evacuate the mountaineer since early morning, he said.

According to Guragai, a group of four high-altitude rescuers descended alive to from an altitude of 7,500 metres late Thursday night.

" who has suffered from severe frostbite is said to be in critical condition," he added.

According to expedition organiser, he was located alive on Thursday morning after an spotted the climber waving his arms.

went missing while descending from the summit point (8,091 metres) after his climbing guide, as well as fellow climbers, left him stranded on Tuesday night.

The Malaysian had successfully climbed Mt last year and was also planning to begin his next summit to Kanchenjunga after returning from

is considered the most deadly 8,000-metre mountain, with one death for every three summits.

According to the Himalaya Database, the death rate stands at 3.91 per cent for compared to 1.22 per cent for

--IANS

ksk

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)