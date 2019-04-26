Xi could visit US in June to sign trade deal

Chinese could visit the as early as June to sign a trade deal with his American counterpart Donald Trump, putting an end to the year-long trade dispute between the two countries.

Xi would visit the US in June if the two sides can finalise a deal to put an end to the trade war, Morning Post reported while quoting sources.

The source added that the Chinese was open to the idea of visiting the US immediately after a deal is clinched so that it can be signed "face to face" with Trump.

"June is an option but it could be later," the source told Morning Post.

"We will soon be having Xi from coming. We have many, many of the leaders - ultimately, all of the great leaders come here," Trump said on Thursday.

Officials from the two countries are engaged in talks to put an end to the trade dispute. The US had scrapped off fresh tariffs on Chinese imports earlier this year as talks were going well between the two sides, according to Trump.

US and are slated to visit next week for the latest round of talks with their Chinese counterparts in order to work towards drafting a deal.

Following this, the Chinese team, headed by Liu He, will travel to the week after to continue negotiations.

The had earlier outlined that it is open to facing "repercussions" if it does not live up to its commitment in any deal, as per He went on to highlight that the deal with China - if concluded - "will be the most significant change in 20 years".

