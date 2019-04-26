Xi could visit US in June to sign trade deal

Chinese President Xi Jinping could visit the United States as early as June to sign a trade deal with his American counterpart Donald Trump, putting an end to the year-long trade dispute between the two countries.
Xi would visit the US in June if the two sides can finalise a deal to put an end to the trade war, South China Morning Post reported while quoting sources.
The source added that the Chinese President was open to the idea of visiting the US immediately after a deal is clinched so that it can be signed "face to face" with Trump.
"June is an option but it could be later," the source told South China Morning Post.
"We will soon be having President Xi from China coming. We have many, many of the leaders - ultimately, all of the great leaders come here," Trump said on Thursday.
Officials from the two countries are engaged in talks to put an end to the trade dispute. The US had scrapped off fresh tariffs on Chinese imports earlier this year as talks were going well between the two sides, according to Trump.
US trade representative Robert Lighthizer and US Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin are slated to visit Beijing next week for the latest round of talks with their Chinese counterparts in order to work towards drafting a deal.
Following this, the Chinese team, headed by Vice-Premier Liu He, will travel to Washington the week after to continue negotiations.
The United States had earlier outlined that it is open to facing "repercussions" if it does not live up to its commitment in any deal, as per Steven Mnuchin. He went on to highlight that the deal with China - if concluded - "will be the most significant change in 20 years".
