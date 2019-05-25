Nepal police busts fake currency racket, 3 Pak nationals arrested

Bringing to light how Pakistani nationals use as a transit hub for smuggling counterfeit Indian currency, the Police recently busted a Fake Indian Currency Notes (FICN) nexus, arresting three Pakistanis and fake currency kingpin Yunus from here.

Along with the Pakistani nationals, two people from were also arrested. They had FICN amounting to over seven crores sixty-seven lakhs in their possession when they were caught at the airport.

"We have arrested Yunus along with three Pakistanis and 2 Nepalese nationals from the with counterfeit Notes. They came to Nepal from with the fake Indian currencies but their passport shows that their travel starts from Pakistan," Bishwo Raj Pokharel, the for the Nepal Police, told ANI on Friday.

Friday's arrest has become a subject of concern for some former intelligence and security personnel, as a few anomalies have been observed in the mode of trafficking.

"Yunus Ansari's arrest somewhat seems unusual. He himself went airport to receive the counterfeit Indian banknotes, which were being brought in a suitcase. Previously, a false button technique was in practice which is absent now, which provides space for suspicion," a retired police official, who previously investigated such incidents, told ANI while seeking anonymity.

The three arrested Pakistani nationals have been identified as (AA 1245494) aged 49, (AR 2406432) aged 67, and Anwar (CN 1812032) aged 39.

As per their passports, the accused traveled from in to via

The Police on Friday stated that they carried seven pieces of luggage and invited suspicion while completing security checks at the

Furthermore, Nepal's Immigration Department's records show that two of the arrested Pakistanis also visited Nepal a month before. Mohammad and had landed in Nepal on April 13, staying on for 15 days on a tourist visa.

"Pakistanis come to Nepal as tourists for trade and with them come counterfeit Indian currencies. This time also they had used the technique of covering the fake Indian currencies with spices and some clothes," a retired intelligence official, on conditions of anonymity said.

With investigations underway, believe that the fake notes were printed in

was previously arrested by from in 2014. He had FICN amounting to 3.5 million in his possession during the previous arrest. Before that, the kingpin, along with two Pakistani nationals, was arrested also arrested in 2009 with 2.5 million FICN.

Apart from this, the police recently arrested a Pakistani couple for stealing money from various shops in Butwal and Bhaktapur earlier this month.

