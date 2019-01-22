Delhi police bust fake currency racket, 1 held

JUST IN
The Delhi Police Special Cell here on Tuesday busted international counterfeit currency racket and seized 2000 fake Indian currency notes worth Rs 10 lakh.

Acting on a tip-off, the police have also arrested a key member of the racket who was involved in circulation of fake notes across the border.

The suspect has been identified as Khalik Sheikh, a resident of West Bengal's Malda district. He was arrested near Anand Vihar Railway Station.

A case has been registered. Further investigation into the matter is underway.

First Published: Tue, January 22 2019. 07:58 IST

