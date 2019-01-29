Hindu woman in Pakistan appointed civil judge

-
A Hindu woman has been appointed a civil judge in Pakistan, in the first such instance in the Muslim-majority country.
Suman Kumari has become the country's first Hindu woman to have been appointed a civil judge after she passed an examination for induction of judicial officers, Dawn reported.
Suman, who hails from Qambar-Shahdadkot, will serve in her native district.
She passed her LL.B. examination from Hyderabad and did her masters in law from Karachi's Szabist University. She then worked for Advocate Rasheed A. Razvi's firm.
Suman fears that her community would not appreciate her decision to become a lawyer, but "I am confident my family will stand by me come what may".
She is a fan of singers Lata Mangeshkar and Atif Aslam.
According to her father Dr Pawan Kumar Bodan, Suman wants to provide free legal assistance to the poor in Qambar-Shahdadkot.
"Suman has opted for a challenging profession, but I am sure she will go places through hard work and honesty," her father, an eye specialist, told the daily.
Suman's elder sister is a software engineer and another sister is a chartered accountant.
In March 2018, Krishna Kumari, a member of the Pakistan People's Party (PPP) became the first Hindu woman elected to the Senate. Hindus make up nearly 2 per cent of Pakistan's population.
