Hindu woman in Pakistan appointed civil judge

has become the country's first Hindu woman to have been appointed a after she passed an examination for induction of judicial officers, reported.

Suman, who hails from Qambar-Shahdadkot, will serve in her native district.

She passed her examination from and did her masters in law from She then worked for Rasheed A. Razvi's firm.

Suman fears that her community would not appreciate her decision to become a lawyer, but "I am confident my family will stand by me come what may".

She is a fan of singers and

According to her father Dr Pawan Kumar Bodan, Suman wants to provide free legal assistance to the poor in Qambar-Shahdadkot.

"Suman has opted for a challenging profession, but I am sure she will go places through hard work and honesty," her father, an eye specialist, told the daily.

Suman's elder sister is a and another sister is a

In March 2018, Krishna Kumari, a member of the People's Party (PPP) became the first Hindu woman elected to the make up nearly 2 per cent of Pakistan's population.

