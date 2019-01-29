Pakistan: Chinese national converted to Islam by PTI minister

The video of a Chinese national being converted to Islam by Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has taken the internet by storm in the country.

The Chinese man, who now goes by the name of Abdullah, can be seen reciting the 'Kalima' after Ali in the video, which has been released by PTI's in Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa.

"Congratulations, you are a Muslim. Your name is Abdullah," Ali, who is Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa's for Mines and Minerals, tells Abdullah in the video after the recitation.

Ali first met the Chinese national in Guangzhou, when he had gone to visit the tomb of Sa'ad bin Abi Waqas, according to The Express Tribune.

"He captured a few pictures with us and later we started talking. He was impressed and immediately asked us to convert him to Islam," the PTI remarked.

Following the meeting, Abdullah reportedly travelled to to learn the teachings of Islam.

