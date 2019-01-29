USA: 2 suspects dead in Houston shooting

Local authorities have revealed that two suspects have died, while five police officers are wounded due to the exchange of gunfire at a residence on Hardy Street here on Monday.

The shooting ensued after police officials served a for a house, out of which black tar heroin was allegedly being sold.

Five police officers from the Narcotics division of the Police Department have been wounded due to the "gun battle". "No officers have died," of the Police Department, Art Acevedo confirmed, adding that the wounded officers have been taken to the

"Around 4:15 PM a Narcotics team of the Police Department...tried to serve a on the location at Hardy Street. Immediately upon breaching the door, the officers came under fire from one or two suspects at the house," he said while mentioning that authorities were not sure about the number of suspects who fired at the officers.

Out of the injured, four police officers were struck by gunfire, and one only sustained injuries. While one wounded will be discharged by Monday night (local time), two personnel who were shot in the neck have been taken for surgery and are in a critical but stable condition. The other two officers will be kept at the medical facility under observation for the next 24 hours and are expected to make a full recovery.

"Two suspects were struck by returning gunfire by the They were pronounced dead at the scene. SWAT responded with other allied agencies," the police also announced.

"This has been a tough day for our city. I encourage all Houstonians to pray for our police officers who were shot today. One will be discharged tonight, thank goodness. Pray for their families, too!" Sylvester Turner, the of Houston, said at the press briefing.

The immediately responded to the scene and helped in transporting the wounded officers to the medical facility.

