Four members of Indian-origin family shot dead in US

Four members of a family with Indian origin, including two teenagers, were shot dead inside their home in West Des Moines,

The incident took place on Saturday morning. The deceased were identified as Chandrasekhar Sunkara, 44; Lavanya Sunkara, 41; and two boys, ages 15 and 10, reported

The police have found multiple gunshots on the victim bodies.

The matter came into light after the guests who were staying in the victims' residence saw the bodies and informed the local authorities.

"We are continuing to work through this investigation. We will follow through until we have answered as many questions as the evidence allows," said with the West Police Department.

A motive behind the killings remains unclear. No suspect has been identified.

