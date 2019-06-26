CropLife India reaches out to dealers in fight against counterfeit pesticides

CropLife India, an association of 18 R and D drove member companies, today, organized a workshop for Pesticide Dealers at The workshop was organized with the help of Kruti Charitable Trust, implementing NGO of at Produce (APMC), District,

The workshop witnessed the presence of enthusiastic pesticide dealers across and Bharuch Districts participated and delved on the rising issue of counterfeit, spurious, substandard and unregistered/unlicensed pesticides.

Jatinbhai Patel, - Extension Officer; Hiranbhai Patel, Secretary, Central Dealers' Association; Mukeshbhai Raj, President, Dealers' Association, Karjan; were the key officials present on this occasion.

" will strive in the fight against counterfeit and illegal pesticides. These products are unable to control the pests and may cause considerable harm to soil and environment as well as production loss. Dealers have an extremely important role in the entire supply chain, which would ensure that farmers receive quality pesticides", said Asitava Sen, Chief Executive Officer,

The workshop focused on the various ways of detecting counterfeit, spurious, substandard and unregistered/unlicensed pesticides. The dealers shared their challenges faced on the ground and the various member company representatives shared their perspective on probing the source of pesticides. education by dealers formed an important part of the entire discussion.

It may be noted that Government of India, Ministry of and Farmers' Welfare, Department of Agriculture, Co-operation and Farmers' Welfare (Plant Protection Division) has reached out to all licensed dealer/retailers of pesticides multiple times over the past five years, to be aware of counterfeit, spurious, substandard and unregistered/unlicensed pesticides. The letter to dealers was sent under the Grow Safe Food campaign of and CropLife India was mandated to outreach to as many retailers as possible, across the nation.

The workshop engaged the dealers on the following key facts (part of the letter to dealers from Government of India)

* Refrain from stocking/distributing/exhibiting/sale of counterfeit/fake products

* Do not stock/distribute/exhibit/sell products that do not possess a valid certificate of registration and license from the under the provisions of Insecticides Act, 1968 and Insecticides Rules, 1971

* It is mandatory under the law to have a valid pesticides license in order to sell, stock or exhibit for sale or to distribute pesticides.

* All dealers/retailers of should procure their stock from legitimate sources with proper bill/invoice

* It is mandatory to provide a bill or invoice in the form prescribed by law with details of batch no, and expiry dates, to customers/farmers on sale of products.

* Do not sell pesticides past their date of expiry

CropLife India has an ongoing Anti-counterfeit Mass Awareness Campaign in the villages of Amod, Bharuch, and Padara Districts of CropLife India has tied up with Kruti Charitable Trust, implementing NGO, for this campaign, who would reach out to more than 175 villages across the district, focussed on raising awareness on counterfeit, spurious, substandard and unregistered/unlicensed pesticides.

Various activities like rallies, puppet shows, video shows, messaging via loudspeakers and wall writings are being done simultaneously, to educate farmers and create awareness that must not be used despite compelling prices.

