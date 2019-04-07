Minor reshuffle in Mumbai Police ahead of Lok Sabha polls

In a reshuffle ahead of the Lok Sabha polls in the state, Vinay Chaubey was on Sunday appointed new Joint Commissioner of Police (JCP), Law and Order, of Mumbai.
Chaubey, a 1995 batch IPS officer, was earlier posted as JCP, Economic Offenses Wing (EOW). He was also Commissioner of Police, Nashik.
Chaubey replaces Deven Bhati, who will now be JCP, EOW.
The reshuffle took place after the Election Commission directed the state government to transfer all officers who were holding any post for more than three years.
