New Delhi: Boy, 21, drowns in swimming pool in Shalimar Bagh

ANI  |  General News 

State police have registered a case regarding the death of a 21-year-old boy due to drowning in a swimming pool at BK-II in Shalimar Bagh.

The police received information at 4:10 pm on Wednesday from Fortis Hospital located in Shalimar Bagh that a boy named Parth had died due to drowning in a swimming pool.

The Shalimar Bagh police station registered a case vide FIR number 301/19 under Section 304A (causing death by negligence) of the IPC and are investigating the matter.

Further details are awaited.

First Published: Thu, June 27 2019. 07:14 IST

