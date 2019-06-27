New Delhi: Boy, 21, drowns in swimming pool in Shalimar Bagh

-
State police have registered a case regarding the death of a 21-year-old boy due to drowning in a swimming pool at BK-II in Shalimar Bagh.
The police received information at 4:10 pm on Wednesday from Fortis Hospital located in Shalimar Bagh that a boy named Parth had died due to drowning in a swimming pool.
The Shalimar Bagh police station registered a case vide FIR number 301/19 under Section 304A (causing death by negligence) of the IPC and are investigating the matter.
Further details are awaited.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
