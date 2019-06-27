UP: Strict action against prisoners brandishing weapons in video, says Unnao police

After a video of prisoners brandishing guns in the District Jail premises went viral, AK said a report had been submitted and strict action will be taken in this regard.

"On the basis of the viral video showing prisoners at the jail brandishing arms and threatening jail authorities, a report has been submitted to the relevant authority and strict action will be taken in this regard," told reporters here.

Earlier, a viral video showing two prisoners openly flaunting weapons inside the jail premises had gone viral in the area.

The video also showed the criminals challenging the authorities and having a party inside the jail premises.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)