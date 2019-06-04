New mission on desalination will be launched soon, says Harsh Vardhan

of Earth Sciences, Dr on Tuesday said that a new mission on will be launched soon.

"Recently I went to Lakshadweep and got the opportunity to see how plants are working. We are now working on mission. In the next 100 days, we will launch a deep ocean mission, for which the discussion will be held in the Cabinet. The wealth of the ocean will be used as a source of energy," he said.

The process of desalination involves removing salt and other minerals from in order to make it fit for consumption or other purposes. The filtration of saline can be done through or like Reverse Osmosis (RO).

Doctor-turned-politician also lauded the scientists working at for accurately predicting the weather forecast on a daily basis saying, "Our weather forecasting agency is fourth all over the world. America, England, and are ahead of us. The weather forecast is helping farmers and fishermen which in turn has helped to improve our GDP figures in the past. At present, we are informing 40,000 farmers on a daily basis."

" These scientists also predicted cyclone Fani four days in advance which saved a lot of lives as lakhs of people were evacuated on time by the authorities. For earthquakes, the scientists have also placed censors in some zones in which are very prone. This will help us to give warning in advance," he added.

In his concluding statement, the informed media that the weather forecasting agency has predicted that this year monsoon will be delayed by six to seven days. " In Kerala, each year monsoon comes on June 1 but this year, scietists are saying it will hit the region around June 6 or June 7. In June, there will be deficient pre-monsoon rains and later monsoon will arrive in full swing. Heat wave in the northern region will continue for the next few days. All the work done by our will be shared with the public."

On Monday, Dr took charge as the for Health and Family Welfare. During the first term of the Modi government, was appointed and Family Welfare in 2014. He was later given the charge of the and

In 2017, he was appointed the Minister of Environment, and Climate Change following the demise of Union minister

In the recently-concluded Lok Sabha elections, Harsh Vardhan retained his Chandni Chowk Lok Sabha constituency, winning it by a margin of over two lakh votes.

