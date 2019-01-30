Vitamin D supplements may lower diabetes risk: Study

-
ALSO READ
Vitamin D intake could lower diabetes risk: Study
Artificial pancreas system better than insulin jabs for diabetics
Insulin resistance may go undetected in non-diabetics with Parkinson's
Optimism may lower diabetes risk in postmenopausal women: Study
Type 1 diabetes may shorten women's lives by 18 years
-
Vitamin D supplements may promote greater insulin sensitivity, lowering glucose levels and the risk of developing type 2 diabetes, a study claims.
The benefits of vitamin D in promoting bone health are already well known, researchers said.
Other recent studies have shown a clear relationship between vitamin D and glycemic control, suggesting that vitamin D increases insulin sensitivity and improves pancreatic beta-cell function, they said.
The study, published in the journal Menopause, involved 680 Brazilian women aged 35 to 74 years, to evaluate the possible association between vitamin D deficiency and increased glycemia.
Of the women interviewed, 24 (3.5 per cent) reported using vitamin D supplements.
Vitamin D supplementation was found to be negatively associated with high glucose levels, researchers said.
Habitual exposure to the sun also provided the same association, demonstrating that vitamin D deficiencies are associated with high blood glucose levels, they said.
"Although a causal relationship has not been proven, low levels of vitamin D may play a significant role in type 2 diabetes mellitus," said JoAnn Pinkerton, executive director of the North American Menopause Society (NAMS).
"Vitamin D supplementation may help improve blood sugar control, but intervention studies are still needed," Pinkerton said.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU