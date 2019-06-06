Neymar to miss Copa America due to ankle injury

forward will miss Copa America after he suffered an ankle during their friendly match with Qatar, confirmed (CBF).

"After suffering a sprain in his right ankle during Wednesday's game against Qatar, was evaluated and subjected to image tests that confirmed a ligament rupture in the ankle. Due to the seriousness of the injury, will not have the physical conditions and sufficient recovery time to participate in the Copa America 2019," Goal.com quoted CBF's statement.

Neymar suffered an in the 21st minute when they were at a one-goal lead. The opening goal was scored by Richarlison in the 16th minute. Later, in the 24th minute, added another goal to hand their side a two-goal lead over

In their statement, CBF also said that they will begin Neymar's replacement process on Thursday.

"As of this Thursday, the technical committee of the will begin the process of selecting a replacement," the statement added.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)