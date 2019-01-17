NGT orders Volkswagen to pay Rs 100 crore by tomorrow

The Green (NGT) on Thursday directed to pay the (CPCB) Rs 100 crore by Friday for violating emission norms or face punitive action.

The said non-compliance can lead to the arrest of the company's and seizure of property. The money has to be deposited with the CPCB by 5 pm on January 18.

Reacting to the order, Group said the company "will comply with the order of Honourable Green (NGT) and deposit the money, as directed."

At the same time, the said: "The Group reiterates that all cars from the Group are compliant with the emission norms in The order of the Honourable is already under challenge before the Honourable "

Recently, a four-member panel appointed by the penalised Volkswagen approximately Rs 171 crore for violating emission norms.

Earlier, the company had unsuccessfully challenged in the a previous NGT directive, which asked it to cough up Rs 100 crores for emission violations.

A four-member committee constituted by NGT had recommended a fine of Rs 171.34 crore on Volkswagen for excess nitrogen oxide (NOx) emissions. The Committee in its report had estimated that Volkswagen cars allegedly released 48.678 tonnes of NOx in 2016 in the Capital Area.

