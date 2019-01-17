TMC rally a platform to battle against BJP: Mamata Banerjee

West Bengal on Thursday said that the Trinamool (TMC) rally, to be held here on January 19, is a demonstration of the unity of the opposition parties in and a platform to battle against the BJP in the coming elections.

Addressing the media, Mamata said "many leaders" including Akhilesh Yadav, NCP Sharad Pawar, JD(S) Deve Gowda, DMK supremo M K and BSP will be coming tomorrow.

convenor and and will be coming on Saturday.

She said others who will attend the rally include NC leaders Farooq Abdullah, Omar Abdullah, Karnataka HD Kumaraswamy, Chief Minister and leader

"This will be a United rally. It's a platform to fight the battle against the BJP, the 2019 ( elections) being the battle. Every political party will give its message," the TMC supremo added.

She further said that this rally will be "historic" like the rallies organised by former in the year 1989 and anti-Emergency leader in the late 1970s.

When asked if the rally will mark the 'death knell' for the BJP, Mamata said: "Obviously, it has started already".

She claimed that the BJP will not win more than 125 seats in the coming elections. "Even if they win 125, it will be enough," the TMC leader added.

She also said that the regional parties will be "decision-making factor" this time.

In reply to questions on the critics of the unity of the Mahagathbandhan, Mamata said, "Every political party has their own vision, philosophy, we respect all of that. I don't think there will be any problem. This 'Mahagathbandhan' will be a gathbandhan of the people and the political parties will be with the people."

Mamata has been touring the country since the past year in an effort to shore up a strong and united opposition front to fight the Lok Sabha elections against the BJP.

However, and Left parties will not be attending the rally. The Congress will be represented by

