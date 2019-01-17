Concept of federal front to create confusion, divide among non-NDA parties: S C Reddy

A concept of the federal front is to create confusion and divide among the non-NDA parties, said Agriculture Somireddy Chandramohan on Thursday.

While responding to a meeting held between TRS-YSRCP leaders in on Wednesday, said: ''A concept of the federal front is to create confusion and divide among the non-NDA parties. These two parties TRS and YSRCP are working on the direction of YSRCP leader Y S Jagan Mohan is afraid of cases filed against him, following which, he has surrendered before the "

The minister further clarified that N Chandrababu Naidu will attend the rally of opposition parties, aimed to oppose the dictatorial policies of the Modi government, on January 19 in Kolkata. However, Reddy did not clarify whether TDP will ally with for the forthcoming state assembly and Lok Sabha elections.

Responding to a question whether there will be any alliance, the minister simply said to wait and see. "In order to get rid of Modi led government in 2019, there is need of collective efforts by opposition parties," he added.

Earlier while speaking with ANI, YSR Party said: " working KT and his team had an initial discussion with Jagan for the formation of a federal front. For exploring the possibility of YSRCP joining the federal front, the preliminary discussion took place on Wednesday."

Sharing details behind the formation of the federal front, he asserted: "The objective of the federal front is to fight for the rights of the states. By forming this federal front, all the regional parties will unite and fight for the rights of their states."

"Our has made it clear that we will support the party at the Centre that will grant special status to KCR has also consented and agreed for the proposal. There are many parties which are in talks to join the federal front," he added.

working KT also met YSR YS Jagan in

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)