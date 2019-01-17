Fuel prices witness upward trend

Petrol and diesel prices continued to witness a hike in the capital on Thursday.

Petrol price in New saw an increase of 14 paise and is now being retailed at Rs 70.47 per litre, while diesel price was hiked by 19 paise and is now being sold at Rs 64.78 per litre.

Meanwhile, petrol prices in also saw an increase of 14 paise to be sold at Rs 76.11 per litre. A litre of diesel is being sold at Rs 67.82 in the financial capital of the country following an increase of 20 paise.

Yesterday, petrol and diesel were retailed at Rs 70.33 and Rs 64.59 per litre respectively in while in Mumbai, a litre of petrol cost Rs. 75.97 after a decline of 8 paise. On the other hand, diesel witnessed a drop of 13 paise in and was sold at Rs 67.62 per litre.

The rise in prices comes amidst the revision of global owing to a possible stifling of supply in the near future.

