Kumaraswamy offering money, ministerial posts to BJP MLAs: BS Yeddyurappa

and former BS Yeddyurappa has alleged that HD was indulging in horse-trading by offering money and ministerial posts to his MLAs.

"We are not indulging in any poaching. It is who is indulging in horse-trading. He himself is offering money and ministerial posts to our MLAs," Yeddyurappa said here on the intervening night of Wednesday and Thursday.

BJP MLAs from who have camped themselves in Gurugram since Monday evening said that they were here to make strategies for the coming Lok Sabha polls and had not run away fearing poaching by the ruling Congress-JDS alliance.

The charges of horse-trading were triggered after three MLAs visited earlier on Monday, reportedly along with some BJP MLAs. This was followed by the Congress' allegation that the BJP was trying to poach the ruling party's MLAs to destabilise the JDS- alliance government in

Yeddyurappa has refuted these charges, saying that his party had nothing to do with the three lawmakers' visit, and accused the Congress-JDS alliance of making a poaching bid.

Chief Minister has also accused Yeddyurappa of fabricating stories, adding that there was no need for the Congress-JDS alliance to poach on any party's lawmakers.

