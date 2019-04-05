NIA files charge sheet against 4 Kashmiri youths in Punjab

Investigating Agency (NIA) on Friday filed a charge sheet in connection with a case of three Kashmiri youths who had allegedly been found in possession of illegal arms in last year.

The charge sheet has been filed in a special NIA court in Mohali.

The charge sheet invoked sections 120B, 121A, and 122 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and other sections of Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA).

Last year in October, police officials had recovered an AK-56 rifle, one pistol (.30 bore) and 1 kg explosive powder at the time of their arrest from

Zahid Gulzar, and were arrested from their hostel room at CT Group of Colleges, Later, the police also arrested the fourth accused Sohail

All the four accused, residents of district in Pulwama in south Kashmir, were reportedly cadres of a Kashmir-based terrorist organisation, (AGH).

The investigation revealed that the accused had allegedly collected ammunition under the direction of Zakir Musa, of AGH, to strike terrorist attacks at sensitive locations.

They had allegedly collected two consignments of ammunition from and in the months of August and October in 2018.

