NIA files charge sheet against 4 Kashmiri youths in Punjab

-
ALSO READ
6 terrorists belonging to Zakir Musa-led outfit killed in Pulwama encounter
NIA arrests key accused in Jalandhar grenade attack
NIA arrests key accused in grenade attack on police station in Punjab
NIA busts 'jihadi' module, nabs 16 in Delhi, UP raids (Fourth Lead)
NIA busts IS module, nabs 10 in Delhi, UP raids (Third Lead)
-
National Investigating Agency (NIA) on Friday filed a charge sheet in connection with a case of three Kashmiri youths who had allegedly been found in possession of illegal arms in Jalandhar last year.
The charge sheet has been filed in a special NIA court in Mohali.
The charge sheet invoked sections 120B, 121A, and 122 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and other sections of Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA).
Last year in October, Punjab police officials had recovered an AK-56 rifle, one pistol (.30 bore) and 1 kg explosive powder at the time of their arrest from Jalandhar.
Zahid Gulzar, Yasir Rafiq Bhat and Mohd Idiris Shah were arrested from their hostel room at CT Group of Colleges, Jalandhar. Later, the police also arrested the fourth accused Sohail Ahmad Bhat.
All the four accused, residents of Awantipora district in Pulwama in south Kashmir, were reportedly cadres of a Kashmir-based terrorist organisation, Ansar Ghazwat-ul-Hind (AGH).
The investigation revealed that the accused had allegedly collected ammunition under the direction of Zakir Musa, self-styled chief of AGH, to strike terrorist attacks at sensitive locations.
They had allegedly collected two consignments of ammunition from Gurdaspur and Amritsar in the months of August and October in 2018.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU