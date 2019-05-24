NIA nabs accused in Hyderabad fake currency case

The Investigation Agency (NIA) has apprehended one person from Bihar's district in connection with a fake currency case in

The accused, identified as 28-year-old Tajamul SK, was apprehended by the agency from in connection with Fake Indian Currency Notes (FICN) case.

"The case pertains to the seizure of FICN of the face value of Rs. 10 lakh from two persons namely alias and by the at Visakhapatnam last year," the agency said in a statement.

During the investigation, it was revealed that the accused persons had travelled to Malda from and collected the FICN from Saddam alias Firoj Saikh, one of the associates of accused

