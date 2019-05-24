Rahul Gandhi thanks Wayanad in Malayalam for choosing him

on Friday expressed gratitude to the people of for choosing him as their in the

Gandhi, who netted 7, 05,034 votes in Wayanad, tweeted in Malayalam saying, "I honour the decision of the people of the country. I congratulate all the winners. I wish to thank all the people of who have chosen me as your I also extend my thanks to each and every for their hard work and efforts in this election."

Gandhi won by 4, 31,063 votes against his nearest rival (LDF)'s PP Suneer in the constituency.

However, the lost his family stronghold parliamentary constituency by

is considered a stronghold of Congress. The party has not been defeated here in the last three decades, except in 1998.

Smiriti Irani defeated Gandhi by 55,120 votes. The managed to rake in 4, 67,598 while could only pick up 4, 12, 867 votes.

Rahul had been winning since 2004. In 2014 elections, had defeated Irani inthe seat with a margin of more than 1 lakh votes.

