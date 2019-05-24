Operation to kill Zakir Musa handled well, no collateral damage to security forces: SP Pani

The operation, in which one of the most wanted terrorist was killed by security forces is now over without any collateral damage to security forces, police said.

(IG) of Police, SP on Friday said that the operation was handled well.

"The encounter in which a terrorist was killed is over. He has been identified as alias The operation was handled well, there was no collateral damage and the forces have returned now. They have also recovered arms and ammunition from the site of the encounter," told reporters here.

He lauded the precautions taken by the armed forces post the encounter and said that restrictions had been imposed in some parts of the valley but the situation was well under control.

"Post-operation the security arrangements have been managed well, there is no law and order situation reported so far. Restrictions have been imposed in some areas. Police have registered a case and the investigations are underway," said.

Hours after the killing of most wanted terrorist Zakir Musa, the local authorities suspended across the Valley.

The move is seen as a preventive one to ensure that and posts post are not uploaded on the

Jammu and Divisional Commissioner, said that all schools and colleges across will remain closed on Saturday.

According to the police report, Musa was killed in an encounter with security forces in Tral in Pulwama. He was the of linked Ansar Ghazwat-ul Hind.

One AK-47 rifle and a rocket launcher have been recovered in the operation at Dadsara village in Tral which began on Thursday.

