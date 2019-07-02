NIA summons Geelani's grandson in terror funding case

The Investigation Agency (NIA) on Tuesday issued summons to separatist leader Syed Ali Shah Geelani's grandson to appear before it here on July 9 for questioning in connection with a terror funding case.

Anees-ul-Islam has been directed to appear before the central agency at 10 am at its headquarters in New Delhi.

"It appears that you are acquainted with the circumstances of the case noted below, which is now under investigation by the NIA, New Delhi. You are hereby required to appear at the Investigation Agency," the notice read.

He was earlier summoned by the investigation agency in April this year.

Islam's father Altaf Ahmad Shah is lodged in Tihar jail in the same case.

The NIA has said that some separatist leaders including members of Hurriyat Conference were allegedly working with Mumbai blast mastermind Hafeez Saeed to promote terrorist activities and secessionist activities in Jammu and Kashmir as a part of their well-planned criminal conspiracy with an attempt to wage a war against India.

It is also alleged that they raised funds domestically and from abroad through various illegal channels including hawala, for funding separatist and terrorist activities in the state.

