HC notice to AAP govt over report on anti-rabies vaccine shortage

The Delhi High Court on Tuesday took suo motu cognisance of a news report on shortage of anti-rabies injections in the city and issued notice to the AAP government.

A division bench comprising Chief Justice DN Patel and Justice C Harishankar observed, "A perusal of the said article shows an alarming state of affairs in the city in relation to the failure of the concerned government and municipal authorities in providing anti-rabies injection in the sufficient number to the victims of the dog bites which have to be administrated positively within the first 24 hours."

The court also said that victims of dog bite have to stand in long queues at government hospitals including Dr Ram Manohar Lohia and Safdarjung hospitals where the anti-rabies injection is administered.

"We are conscious of the order passed by the Supreme Court in the case of Animal Welfare Board of India vs People for Elimination of Stray Troubles. The Supreme Court had requested all high courts to not pass any order relating to the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act, 1960 and Animal Birth Control (Dogs) Rules, 2001," it observed.

"However, we do not find any embargo in our taking cognisance of the alarming situation prevailing due to the non-availability or short supply of the anti-rabies vaccine," the bench said, adding that making the vaccine available is an obligation of the government.

The court posted the matter to September 19.

