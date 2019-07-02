Opposition has no work except to criticise KCR for everything: Telangana Minister on Forest Officers' assault

Animal Husbandry And Cinematography Minister Talasani Srinivas Yadav on Tuesday hit out at opposition in the state for questioning Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao over the issue of the forest officials including a woman who was allegedly assaulted by TRS workers, saying the opposition has no work to do accept blaming the Chief Minister for everything.

Speaking to ANI, the Sanathnagar Assembly constituency MLA Yadav said, "The opposition has no work to do but to blame the Chief Minister of the state for everything."

Yadav said, "The local police should take action against the accused responsible for assaulting the forest officials. Those police officials not taking action in such incidents should be suspended."

"Action should be taken against those who are accused, no matter which political party they belong to. The opposition has no work and they did not have even the numerical strength in the legislature to fight against us," he said.

The TRS leader said, "The opposition criticise and question us for making secretariat and assembly building. In Gujarat, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has made the assembly in Gandhinagar. In Tamil Nadu, assembly is made. Karnataka Vidhan Soudha was also made. So, an assembly is just like a light of the state. There is historical Charminar here which the world appreciates. These things are appreciable which the opposition criticise. In all 29 states of the country, it is only Telangana that has a surplus budget. So, it is good to have a good assembly and secretariat here."

On being asked about oppositions' charge that why KCR is silent on the issue of the woman forest official who was assaulted, Yadav said, "The issue is between forest officials, a political party leader and a Zila Parishad vice-chairman and tribals. When the concerned department has already taken an action then what does the Chief Minister has to do with it now?"

"Two officers have been suspended and an FIR is also lodged against the accused. What else the opposition wants? The opposition only wants publicity in media and newspapers. Opposition can also talk about good things done but it does not," he said.

Leaders of Opposition parties, including Congress and BJP today, had questioned Telangana Chief Minister Rao's silence on the mistreatment of forest officers and police allegedly by TRS workers.

On June 30, a gang of around 30 people allegedly led by ruling TRS MLA Koneru Konappa, his brother Krishna and others attacked forest officials, including Chole Anita, who had gone to Sarasala village in Khagaznagar to plant saplings on a piece of land allotted to plant saplings near Kaleshwaram project in Asifabad.

