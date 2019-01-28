Nick Jonas, Priyanka Chopra spend some quality time with family

Seems like newly-weds and are having a gala with their families.

It has been close to two months after Nick and first exchanged vows in but the two have been celebrating their love ever since.

Recently, Nick's parents and hosted a wonderful reception for the couple in The Jonas family, along with Priyanka's mother Madhu Chopra, were seen in attendance at Nellie's Southern Kitchen in Belmont, North Carolina, reported E! Online.

took to her account to share a picture with her hubby and family.

"Fam jam. Thank you @nelliessouthernkitchen @mamadjonas @papakjonas for a wonderful reception! We love you! This was amazing," she wrote alongside the happy family picture.

Priyanka and Nick celebrated their new status as husband and wife with a family gathering, which included some good music, dancing and

"Nick and Priyanka just got hitched but that knot that they tied has not been dipped in gravy or honey or hot chicken grease. So it's time we throw them Nellie's Southern feast. Mama and Papa J invite you with pride to come celebrate their boy and his bride," a sign read inside the restaurant space.

Nellie's Southern Kitchen was inspired by Sr's grandmother Nellie Jonas, who passed away in 2011. According to E! News, the kitchen was closed on Sunday for a private event.

and tied the knot in December last year in two ceremonies - Christian wedding on December 1 and Hindu ceremony on December 2.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Priyanka will be next seen in the film 'Isn't it Romantic?' The film also stars Rebel Wilson, and The film is slated to release on

She will be also seen in Shonali Bose's directorial 'The Sky Is Pink' alongside and in the lead roles.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)