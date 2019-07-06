Nicki Minaj pens heartfelt note commemorating 12 years of 'Playtime is Over'

It has been 12 years since Nicki Minaj dropped her first mixtape 'Playtime is Over.'

The rapper on Friday penned a long note on Instagram and shared the poster of the tape to mark the 12th anniversary. She even changed her Instagram username to Barbie which was her character in the song.

"12 years ago I dropped my 1st mixtape. Wrote every single word on every single song. I was so proud of that. Eventually, the Barbz were all wearing pink hair, Chinese bangs, & Barbie chains. Colourful wigs came all the way back in style. Everyone became Barbies & Dolls. I always shouted out my influences in my interviews. Nowadays, it's become cool to pretend u weren't influenced by other artists," the Grammy nominee said.

"S/O to the ones big enough to do it: Kash, Asian, Cuban, Sweetie, Meg, Malibu, YOUNG MA, Ms Banks, Lady Leshurr, etc. No female rapper (other than Trina) did a song w/me or congratulated me on my billboard accomplishments."

The singer continued, "Just like Beyonce isn't obligated to congratulate or collaborate with Normani, etc. I never had a crusade by radio stations, influencers & blogs to make my song number 1 when Anaconda was #2 on the Hot 100. I never had a group of men in the studio writing my songs for me so it took a while between albums. Please stop these write-ups about what I didn't do. Y'all are really sick & ima call y'all out one by one on Queen Radio. Most of yall doing these write-ups have never fought for anything in life. You just sit on the sidelines & watch the doers do!!!!"

Minaj concluded her post with a shout-out to her fans and wrote, "To my fans; I love, cherish you, adore you, and thank you. God bless you."

The singer also replied to all critical comments, captured by The Shade Room and as cited by E-News. In response to a social media user who wrote that Minaj "has got to stop these rants," the rapper replied, "Eat a dick. Blocked for being fkng dumb & wanting black women to keep being afraid of speaking their truth."

