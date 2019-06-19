JUST IN
Nirmala Sitharaman holds preparatory meeting for upcoming G20 summit

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Wednesday held a preparatory meeting for the upcoming G20 summit slated to be held in Osaka and Japan on June 28 and 29.

Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal, Telecom Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das attended the meeting.

Speaking to media persons after the meeting, Das said: "It was a Financial Stability and Development Council (FSDC) meeting. We reviewed the current state of the economy, the overall macro-economic situation and global development."

The RBI Governor further said that various budget-related suggestions and proposals were also discussed.

"Regulators and concerned secretaries of the government were present during the meeting," said Das.

First Published: Wed, June 19 2019. 22:07 IST

