Tamil Nadu: Heat wave results in dead fishes in Chinthamani Lake

Fishes were found dead on the periphery of the dried up Selva Chinthamani lake caused by the severe heat wave, here on Wednesday.
The constant spell of scorching heat in Tamil Nadu has caused acute water shortage and deficient rain has not made the current scenario in the state any better.
The extreme weather conditions in the southern state of India has resulted in protests breaking outside the Coimbatore City Corporation Office by the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) too, sending a message to the state about its worsening water condition.
The water crisis has affected Tamil Naidu's neighbouring state Karnataka as well. The extreme water scarcity has led to a long unbroken chain of drought for the past two years.
