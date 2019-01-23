Nitin Gadkari attacks Congress for failing to clean Ganga during Rajiv Gandhi's tenure

has claimed that during former late Rajiv Gandhi's tenure, Rs. 5,000 crore was spent on cleaning the which yielded no results but after came to power, the government initiated projects to clean not only but also the river

In 1986, the then launched the Ganga action plan with the key objective of removing the pollutants from the river and to improve its water quality.

When Prime Minister Modi came to power, Centre's flagship Namami Gange Programme was approved by the in June 2014 with a planned budget of Rs. 20,000 crore.

After laying the foundation stone of Namami Gange project in Agra, the said: "It was announced during Rajiv Gandhi's tenure, Rs. 5,000 crore were spent but yielded no result. After became the Prime Minister, we started projects to clean not only but also "

Gadkari promised that in 15 months the water of Yamuna would become so pure that people will be able to drink it.

"I take a pledge to ensure drinkable Yamuna water within 1.3 years to residents here," he said.

The four projects in Mathura have a sanctioned cost of Rs. 511.74 crore. These include two sewerage projects - an integrated for the city on Hybrid Annuity Mode with 'One-City-One-Operator' approach and reuse of treated sewage water in at a sanctioned cost of Rs. 460.45 Crore, and the other for rehabilitation of and augmentation/upgradation of STP at Vrindavan at a sanctioned cost of Rs 33.82 crore. There is also a project for cleaning of 27 Ghats at a sanctioned cost of Rs. 3.60 crore. For abatement of Industrial Pollution, there will be a project for upgradation of infrastructure of existing CETP for Textile Printing units at the Mathura Industrial Area at a sanctioned cost of Rs. 13.87 crore.

The projects in include comprehensive Sewerage Scheme for the city with 'One-City-One-Operator' approach on Hybrid Annuity Mode for creating new STPs of 176 MLD, upgradation, rehabilitation of old plants and for 15 years at a sanctioned cost of Rs. 857.26 crore and construction of Sewerage Network in Western Zone, for laying of 251 kilometer sewer lines, 47,827 house connections, rising main of 3.80 Km under AMRUT Scheme at a sanctioned cost of Rs. 353.57 crore.

