Odisha Congress president is corrupt: Srikant Jena

Former Srikant on Wednesday accused the of being corrupt.

Speaking to ANI he said, "Earlier I had written letters to and The man who has been appointed as the is corrupt by his own admission in the High Court. They have deposited Rs 600 crores to the government. I have been writing to Gandhi as this is not in the interest of the state and party."

Jena, who was recently expelled from the primary membership of the Congress, on January 21 accused of surrendering himself before the family and mafias in Odisha.

has also claimed that he would expose Gandhi that the latter would "not be able to show his face in public".

"I am glad that I am relieved from the responsibility of remaining in the party. I had written many letters to asking whether he will stand with Patnaikbrothers and mafias or with the people of Odisha," told a press conference.

Annoyed over his expulsion from the Congress, Jena said: "Rahul Gandhi chose to stand with mafias and Patnaik brothers. This is not expulsion, I had already written a letter requesting him to accept my proposition or else relieve me from the party. I wanted to expose him but he has exposed himself."

This came after Jena, along with former Koraput MLA Krushna Chandra Sagaria, was expelled from the primary membership of the Congress for alleged "anti-party activities".

Jena also claimed that Rahul had also decided that the Odisha should remain with the Patnaik family.

Continuing his tirade against the Congress president, Jena warned: "I will campaign everywhere and I will expose their secrets. This is just the beginning. On January 25, I will give certain facts. The full country will know what Rahul Gandhi is and what he is protecting.

