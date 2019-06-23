9-year-old boy dies after relatives take him away from ICU in Indore hospital

A nine-year-old boy, who was admitted to here, died on Sunday after he was taken back from the hospital's ICU against the doctor's advice by his relatives.

"He was admitted to the hospital's ICU in a serious condition on Saturday. Today his relative took him back against our advice," Dr PS Thakur, of the hospital, told ANI.

Thakur, however, added that the child's symptoms were not similar to those of and there was no reason for the people to panic.

"His fever's symptoms were different from those of syndrome (AES). I would like to appeal to the public to not panic. We have kept a sample of his blood, which is being tested. Reports will be out by Monday," he said.

AES has so far claimed the lives of 130 children in Bihar's district alone. With 110 deaths at the government-run and Hospital (SKMCH) while 20 children died at in the district.

