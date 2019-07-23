'No basis' to Trump claims on Kashmir issue: Sources

India's position on Kashmir is "consistent" that there is no role for any third party in the matter, President Donald Trump's claim that Prime Minister Narendra Modi asked him to meditate on the Kashmir issue has "no basis", said sources here on Monday.

"We have seen President Trump's remarks to the press about his readiness to offer his mediation on the Kashmir issue. There is no basis to the claim that a request to this effect has been made by Indian leaders. India's position on the Kashmir issue is consistent. There is no role for any third party in this," the sources in the United States told ANI.

"The Simla Agreement and the Lahore Declaration provide the basis to resolve all issues between India and Pakistan bilaterally. The onus is on Pakistan to create a conducive atmosphere free from terror, hostility and violence for any meaningful engagement," it added.

US President Trump during his meeting with Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan at the White House, said, "Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi has also asked me to help with the Kashmir issue; I would love to be a mediator."

Meanwhile, Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) India clarified that no such request has been made by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to the US President.

"We have seen @POTUS's remarks to the press that he is ready to mediate, if requested by India & Pakistan, on Kashmir issue. No such request has been made by PM @narendramodi to US President. It has been India's consistent position," tweeted MEA spokesperson Raveesh Kumar.

"...that all outstanding issues with Pakistan are discussed only bilaterally. Any engagement with Pakistan would require an end to cross border terrorism. The Shimla Agreement & the Lahore Declaration provide the basis to resolve all issues between India & Pakistan bilaterally," he said in a subsequent tweet.

