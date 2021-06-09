No instability in the BJP govt in Madhya Pradesh, says Narendra Singh Tomar

Refuting the speculations of a change in leadership in Madhya Pradesh, Union Agriculture Minister on Tuesday said there is no instability in the Shivraj Singh Chouhan-led Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government in the state.

Interacting with reporters, Tomar said, "There is no instability in Government. The party has selected Shivraj ji. He is the chief minister. There is a government in and it will decide who will be its chief minister. Congress has no right to talk about the BJP's chief minister."

Home Minister Narottam Mishra said, " is totally united and organized under the leadership of Shivraj Singh Chouhan and VD Sharma."

There have been speculations among the political parties in Madhya Pradesh about the change in BJP's leadership for the last few days.

The General Secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya had camped in Bhopal a few days ago and met many leaders of the state followed by the meeting with Union Minister Prahlad Patel. Last week, BJP leader Jyotiraditya Scindia also went to Bhopal, after which speculations of change in leadership sparked a row.

Yesterday, Union Minister and BJP leader Faggan Singh Kulaste had also dismissed speculations, saying Chouhan will continue to be the chief minister.

"People have been discussing the change in of Madhya Pradesh. But I do not understand where are these rumours coming from because there is no situation for change of leadership in Madhya Pradesh, which is why Shivraj Singh Chouhan was the chief minister, is the chief minister and will remain the chief minister in the future," Kulaste, who is Union Minister of State in the Ministry of Steel, said.

"A person works hard day and night, naturally there are some shortcomings, but Shivraj ji is not behind in hard work. Everyone knows this and the whole party also respects this. We are all with Shivraj ji," said the minister.

