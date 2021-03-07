MP CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan to inaugurate 'Hunar Haat' in Bhopal on Mar 13

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister will on March 13 inaugurate the 27th edition of 'Hunar Haat' that will bring together indigenous artisans and craftsmen from across the country at the Lal Parade Ground in Bhopal.

The Union Ministry of Minority Affairs is organising the Hunar Haat on the theme of "Vocal for Local" from March 12 to March 21 in Bhopal. The Hunar Haat will be officially inaugurated on March 13, Minority Affairs Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi said.

Artisans and craftsmen from more than 31 states and Union Territories will be participating in the Hunar Haat in Bhopal, he said.

Naqvi said the last Hunar Haat held at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Delhi was a huge success with over 16 lakh people visiting it between February 20 to March 1, 2021.

There was a huge sale of exquisite products made by highly skilled artisans and craftsmen from across the country at the Hunar Haat here.

The minister noted that indigenous handmade products from every corner of the country would be available under one roof at the Hunar Haat in Bhopal.

The visitors will also enjoy traditional delicacies from every region of the country. Besides, they will also get a chance to witness various cultural and musical programmes by renowned artists.

The Hunar Haat, which is a "perfect platform" to promote indigenous products of artisans and craftsmen from across the country, has provided employment opportunities to more than five lakh artisans, craftsmen and artists, Naqvi said.

The Hunar Haat is also available on virtual platform http://hunarhaat.org and GeM (Government e-Marketplace) portal wherein people of the country and those from abroad can buy products of indigenous artisans and craftsmen, he added.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)