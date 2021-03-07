WB polls: BJP's Kailash Vijayvargiya meets actor Mithun Chakraborty

-
-
Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) national general secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya met actor Mithun Chakraborty in Kolkata on Saturday amid speculations that he may be joining Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Brigade rally in Kolkata.
The Central Observer of BJP for West Bengal, Vijayvargiya met Chakraborty at the latter's residence in Belgachia.
On speculations of the actor joining BJP Vijayvargiya had earlier said, "I have spoken with him (Mithun Chakraborty) over the telephone, he's going to come today. I'll be able to make a comment only after a detailed discussion with him."
Chakraborty, 70, was a Rajya Sabha MP for the TMC for two years, before resigning.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to hold the first rally in West Bengal on March 7 after the announcement of the assembly poll schedule. The rally will be held at the Brigade Parade ground in Kolkata.
According to party sources, many folk artists have been invited to perform at the event.
The elections for the 294 Assembly seats in West Bengal will begin on March 27. The state is going to witness eight-phase Assembly polls this year.
West Bengal is likely to witness a triangular contest this time with TMC, Congress-Left alliance and the BJP in the fray.
