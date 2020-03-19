No mining activity carried out by China in Arunachal: Govt tells Lok Sabha

-
No mining activity has been carried out by China inside the Indian state of Arunachal Pradesh, the Centre told Lok Sabha on Wednesday.
"No such activity has been carried out by China inside the territory of the Indian state of Arunachal Pradesh," junior External Affairs Minister V Muraleedharan said.
A member had asked whether China is conducting any mining activity near Arunachal Pradesh border.
"Government keeps a constant watch on all developments having a bearing on India's security and takes all necessary measures to safeguard it," the Minister said in his reply.
