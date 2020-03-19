FM to move Banking Regulation (Amendment) Bill, 2020 in Lok Sabha today

Union Finance Minister will move the Banking Regulation (Amendment) Bill, 2020 for consideration and passage in on Thursday.

Earlier this month, the Bill that seeks to improve governance and regulation of cooperative banks was introduced in by Sitharaman amid ruckus in the House over opposition demand for an immediate discussion on Delhi violence.

The Bill seeks to strengthen the cooperative banks so as to prevent a crisis like that faced by PMC bank due to financial irregularities which caused distress to depositors.

ALSO READ: BJP asks its MPs to be present in Lok Sabha and support Finance Bill 2020

It seeks to strengthen cooperative banks by increasing professionalism, enabling access to capital, improving governance and "ensuring sound banking" through Reserve Bank of India.

Sitharaman had said in her budget speech that the government would amend the

"To strengthen cooperative banks, amendments to the are proposed for increasing professionalism, enabling access to capital and improving governance and oversight for sound banking through the RBI," she had said.