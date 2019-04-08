PM Modi will 'fail miserably' if he tries to abrogate Article 370: Omar Abdullah

-
ALSO READ
Despite boycott calls, PM to canvass in Manipur
Nationalism is BJP's inspiration, party will make India developed by 2047: Modi on manifesto launch
BJP to reach out to govt scheme beneficiaries on Feb 26
How can people vote when BJP getting their names deleted: AAP on PM's campaign
Modi to interact with first-time voters
-
National Conference (NC) leader Omar Abdullah on Monday challenged Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led BJP government to abrogate Article 370 and asserted that they would "fail miserably" if they tried to do so. Addressing an election rally, he said
"Even befriending those who sell out the country will not help you in this case," he further said.
His comments come hours after the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) released its election manifesto promising among other things the abrogation of Article 370 if the party retains power in the Lok Sabha polls.
NC chairman and former Chief Minister Farooq Abdullah, earlier today, also said that if such a thing happens, then he would do everything in his power to help Kashmir gain independence from India.
Abdullah also said that if Article 370 is repealed, then the national flag will not be unfurled in the state.
Article 370 gives autonomous status to Jammu and Kashmir.
The BJP manifesto also promises to annul Article 35A of the Constitution, which the BJP says is discriminatory to non-permanent residents of Jammu and Kashmir.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU