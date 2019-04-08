JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-ANI » National

With radar images, IAF proves F-16 was shot down, exposes Pakistan

Modi Biopic: SC asks petitioner to provide objections for release, postpones hearing
Business Standard

PM Modi will 'fail miserably' if he tries to abrogate Article 370: Omar Abdullah

ANI  |  Politics 

National Conference (NC) leader Omar Abdullah on Monday challenged Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led BJP government to abrogate Article 370 and asserted that they would "fail miserably" if they tried to do so. Addressing an election rally, he said

"Even befriending those who sell out the country will not help you in this case," he further said.

His comments come hours after the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) released its election manifesto promising among other things the abrogation of Article 370 if the party retains power in the Lok Sabha polls.

NC chairman and former Chief Minister Farooq Abdullah, earlier today, also said that if such a thing happens, then he would do everything in his power to help Kashmir gain independence from India.

Abdullah also said that if Article 370 is repealed, then the national flag will not be unfurled in the state.

Article 370 gives autonomous status to Jammu and Kashmir.

The BJP manifesto also promises to annul Article 35A of the Constitution, which the BJP says is discriminatory to non-permanent residents of Jammu and Kashmir.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Mon, April 08 2019. 20:23 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU