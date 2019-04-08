Akhilesh questions BJP's 'Sankalp Patra'

(SP) Yadav on Monday targeted BJP governments at the Centre and in Uttar Pradesh, saying that the party did not fulfil any promise they made to the people.

"When BJP did not implement its last two 'Sankalp Patra' then how do we believe on this one? Where are those crores of jobs? Where is the smart city in Ghaziabad? BJP's speech begins with toilets and ends with it," said while campaigning for his party's Ghaziabad candidate

"BJP people say they will make a new country. Those who are of progressive thinking and understand people, brotherhood, can make a new country," he said.

Narendra Modi, said, "If they can stop us at the airport then how did Chowksi flee away?"

"He (Modi) used to allege that all Yadavs are relatives," he said. In a veiled reference to Nirav Modi, he added that "If Yadav-Yadav can be relative then why cannot Modi-Modi be relative? The country wants to know."

The former highlighted the works of his government including and other road constructed during his tenure.

Taking a swipe at BJP's Ayushman scheme, Akhilesh said, " is only ahead in of and Poor cannot pay for their treatment. They (BJP) say they will give Rs 5 lakh for treatment but we say that poor should not be paying for treatment of any disease, the government should be paying instead."

VK Singh is contesting from Ghaziabad parliamentary seat who had won by over 5 lakh votes in the last elections.

As per the seat-sharing arrangement between SP and BSP, will contest on 37 seats and BSP on 38 seats out of 80 seats in the state. On the rest five seats, their alliance partner (RLD) will contest on three constituencies -- Mathura, Baghpat and Muzaffarnagar.

The alliance have left two seats -- and Amethi -- for and

Lok Sabha elections are scheduled to be held from April 11 and will go on till May 19 in seven phases. The polls in will be held in all seven phases. The counting of votes will take place on May 23.

