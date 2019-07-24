No question of accepting mediation on Kashmir: Rajnath

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Wednesday ruled out in the Lok Sabha any question of accepting mediation on Kashmir saying it is a matter of " pride for us" as Opposition members again raked up their demand for Prime Minister Narendra Modi's clarification on the issue.

He also said there was no mention of Kashmir in the discussion between Modi and US President Donald Trump on the sidelines of G20 summit in Osaka refuting Trump's claim that Modi sought his mediation for resolution of the Kashmir issue.

Singh made the statement in Lok Sabha after opposition members raised the issue for the second consecutive day and sought a reply from the Prime Minister over Trump's claim of Modi's offer to him for mediation on the Kashmir issue.

"It is true that there was a meeting between Prime Minister Modi and US President Trump in the month of June but as EAM S Jaishankarji stated that Kashmir issue was not discussed during the meeting between US President Trump and Prime Minister Narendra Modi," he said.

Singh said External Affairs Minister Jaishankar has already given his statement on the issue and there cannot be "more authentic" statement than what he said.

"During the talk between Modi and Trump, Jaishankar was present there," he said.

"There is no question of accepting mediation in Kashmir issue as it will be against the Shimla agreement. Kashmir is an issue of pride for us. We can never compromise with it," the minister said.

Singh said if there would be any talks with Pakistan over Kashmir, it will also include Pakistan-occupied-Kashmir.

The Minister's remarks came after the Congress and other opposition parties created a ruckus in the lower house demanding a statement from the Prime Minister.

Raising the issue during Zero Hour Congress' Adhir Ranjan Chowdhuri said the Prime Minister should come to the House and give a statement on the issue. DMK's T R Baalu echoed the same view.

"The entire country is today talking about what transpired between US President Donald Trump and Narendra Modi during their talks at the G20 Osaka summit. Today the Prime Minister was supposed to be present here but he is not here. In 1971, after the war, we had settled some terms and then during the Shimla Agreement, it was said that India and Pakistan can discuss it bilaterally," he said.

"We want to learn facts from the horse's mouth. We want to learn from Modi's mouth whether Donald Trump lied or not. The Prime Minister should come to House and give a statement," he said.

"Opposition members have again and again pleading before the House to call the Prime Minister," Baalu said.

As Rajnath Singh stood up to reply, the Congress, the DMK and some other opposition parties staged a walkout.

Taking a jibe at Congress leaders for staging a walkout, Singh said the Congress leader was allowed to raise the issue and he had promised to listen to the government.

"They are not listening to the government and are staging a walkout. By doing so they have broken their promise," he said.

Earlier, when the House met for the day, Chowdhury sought to raise the issue during Question Hour but Speaker Om Birla did not allow him.

Soon after the Congress members trooped in the well and started sloganeering against the government and the Prime Minister seeking a reply from the Prime Minister.

However, Birla continued with Question Hour and union ministers Ravi Shankar Prasad and Piyush Goyal replied to supplementaries amid the din.

Earlier on Monday, Trump had claimed during a meeting with Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan claimed that Modi requested him to mediate the long-pending issue.

India has rejected the claim.

