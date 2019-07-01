Noida: Fire breaks out in factory at phase-2 industrial area

Fire broke out in a factory at the Phase - 2 industrial area of Noida on Monday, officials said.

The factory is located in the Noida Special Economy Zone (NSEZ) and manufactures plastic goods.

According to officials, fire worsened in the factory due to the presence of plastic material.

6 fire tenders from the fire department have reached the spot and operation is underway.

