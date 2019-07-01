JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-ANI » National

CATS employees protest outside Arvind Kejriwal's residence

Telangana BJP seeks President's intervention in intermediate result fiasco
Business Standard

Noida: Fire breaks out in factory at phase-2 industrial area

ANI  |  General News 

Fire broke out in a factory at the Phase - 2 industrial area of Noida on Monday, officials said.

The factory is located in the Noida Special Economy Zone (NSEZ) and manufactures plastic goods.

According to officials, fire worsened in the factory due to the presence of plastic material.

6 fire tenders from the fire department have reached the spot and operation is underway.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Mon, July 01 2019. 17:31 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU